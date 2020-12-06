Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's industrial robot production surges in October

(Xinhua)    13:48, December 06, 2020

China's industrial robot production surged 38.5 percent year on year in October to 21,467 units, official data showed.

In the first 10 months of the year, the country produced a total of 183,447 industrial robots, up 21 percent from the same period last year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

During the January-October period, China's major industrial robot makers with an annual business income of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.05 million U.S. dollars) raked in 39.62 billion yuan in combined revenue, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York