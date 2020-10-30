Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 30, 2020
English>>

Alibaba deploys autonomous logistics robots for ‘Double 11’ package delivery

(People's Daily Online)    17:06, October 30, 2020

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba deployed 22 autonomous logistics robots for parcel deliveries during the upcoming “Double 11” online shopping festival at the Zijingang Campus of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital city of east China’s Zhejiang province, on Oct. 30.

Photo shows Alibaba’s logistics robots at the Zijingang Campus of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang province. (Photo/Zhejiang News)

With over 70,000 students and faculties, the campus’ volume of express parcels has been of the highest among campuses of universities and colleges across the country.

From Nov. 1, these robots will deliver parcels to customers in 27 buildings in the campus within 10 minutes after their online reservation for delivery.

On Sept. 17, Alibaba unveiled the first autonomous logistics robot to complete the package’s last segment of delivery. The delivery robots, charged with 4 kWh of power, are expected to run for 100 kilometers.

 

