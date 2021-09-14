2021 Taihe Civilizations Forum concludes with focus on “Scientific Culture” and “Common Values”

People's Daily Online) 16:25, September 14, 2021

The 5th Taihe Civilizations Forum concluded on Sept. 11, 2021. During the seven-day forum, a total of 332 experts, business representatives and organizations from China and abroad participated in the forum's four sub-sessions – namely, the Economy and Technology, International Relations, Education and Culture, and Youth Dialogue – sharing views on harmonious and sustainable development and enhancing mutual understanding through mutual understanding and discussion.

In the sub-session on the Economy and Technology, participants held discussions under the theme of "Responsibility and Opportunity—the Technology Driving Force for the Peaking of Carbon Emissions and Carbon Neutrality", which focused on China's goals to peak its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 as planned. Experts in the sub-session noted that such a goal has demonstrated China's responsibility as a major country, and is critical to enhancing its competitiveness in the global economic landscape in the coming years.

At the Sino-US Relations Seminar during the sub-session on International Relations, guests from China and overseas worked together around the theme of "Changes to and Future Trends for Sino-U.S. Relations during the Biden Administration". Participants at the Seminar analyzed the current opportunities and challenges between China and the U.S. from multiple perspectives, reiterated the importance of improving Sino-U.S. relations and maintaining healthy competition.

The Sino-EU Relations Seminar during the sub-session on International Relations focused on the theme of "How to View the Current Situation and Prospects for Sino-EU Relations, and Enhance Mutual Understanding and Practical Cooperation", during which representatives said that they believe China and the EU should actively promote long-term friendly development, strengthen bilateral cooperation, and create more opportunities for mutual benefits.

In the Youth Dialogue sub-session concentrating on the theme of "Future of Work", a comprehensive discussion was held among young international talents, exchanging ideas on the impacts of the pandemic, climate change, and the digital era on future working styles.

The youth representatives attending the sub-session shared insights on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to future working styles, encouraging leaders in various industries to reach agreements on new cooperation models, and came to an agreement that youth should strive to contribute to sustainable development and promote innovation in various sectors.

In the Sub-session on Education and Culture with the theme of "How Vocational Education Enhances Adaptability", the participating guests reached a consensus that vocational education should respond to current developments, adapt to future trends, and become more inclusive to encourage international cooperation. The call for enhanced adaptability stems from arising new situations, new challenges, new directions, and new requirements that China's vocational education is now facing.

