Palace Museum releases tiger-themed 2022 calendar
(Ecns.cn) 08:19, September 07, 2021
The Palace Museum releases its tiger-themed calendar with a new cover design, color scheme and size for the year 2022, at a press conference on Sept. 6, 2021, Beijing, capital of China. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger. Selecting the museum's collection of cultural relics related to tigers, the calendar presents 365 precious cultural relics of different dynasties, types and materials, displaying an overall view of tiger culture over the past 5,000 years. (Photo/The Forbidden City Publishing House)
