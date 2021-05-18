Exhibition on stamps featuring cultural relics opens at Palace Museum

Ecns.cn) 13:12, May 18, 2021

A visitor takes photos in the Palace Museum, Beijing, May 17, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

An exhibition on stamps featuring ancient architecture and cultural relics from the Palace Museum opened at the museum Monday. This is the first culture-themed exhibition co-held by the Palace Museum and China Post. The highlight of the exhibition is that "stamps and cultural relics are framed together, reflecting history and times". A total of 1,732 stamps in 56 sets are on display at the exhibition, along with 25 cultural relics from the museum, including works of calligraphy art, paintings, jade ware, enamel vessels, bronze ware and porcelains.

