Photo taken on March 2, 2021 shows items on display at the "Dreamy Ocean - Composition of Ecological Space" art exhibition at the Windows to Global Trade center in Haikou City, south China's Hainan Province. The exhibition, which kicked off Tuesday, covers a total display area of 1,500 square meters and is expected to conclude on March 15, free of admission fee. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)