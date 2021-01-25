Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 25, 2021
China's Hainan to build int'l tourism consumption center in 5 years

(Xinhua)    09:30, January 25, 2021

Tourists visit an aquarium at the Atlantis resort in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HAIKOU, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- South China's Hainan Province plans to build itself into an international tourism consumption center in the next five years.

According to the government work report delivered Sunday at the annual session of the provincial people's congress, the added value of tourism will account for 12 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of Hainan in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Hainan will open 160 new domestic and international air routes bringing the total to 646 within five years, increasing the number of accessible cities to 200 and the passenger throughput to 60 million.

Chinese authorities on June 1, 2020, released a master plan for the free trade port, aiming to build the southern island province into a globally influential, high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.

