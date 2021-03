Photo taken on March 8, 2021 shows exhibits during a pottery exhibition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. More than 100 pieces of potteries depicting people playing music and dancing have been displayed at a ceramics museum in Zhengzhou since Monday. These figurines can date back to the Han (206 B.C.-220 A.D.) and Tang (618-907) dynasties. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)