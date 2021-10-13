Hong Kong issues No 8 signal as Typhoon Kompasu approaches

Ecns.cn) 14:42, October 13, 2021

Photo shows a boy taking photos along the waterfront in Hong Kong, Oct. 12, 2021. The Hong Kong Observatory on Tuesday afternoon issued the No. 8 warning signal as Tropical Cyclone Kompasu is expected to move closest to Hong Kong. (Photo/China News Service)

