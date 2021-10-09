China issues level III alert for typhoon Lionrock

Xinhua) 08:14, October 09, 2021

A pedestrian runs to take shelter from rain in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 8, 2021. Lionrock, the 17th typhoon to affect China this year, is heading toward the island province of Hainan, according to local meteorological authorities. The typhoon, escalated from a tropical depression early Friday morning in the South China Sea, was observed on waters 150 km southeast of Wanning City in Hainan at 8 a.m., said the provincial meteorological department. It has issued a level III alert for the approaching typhoon. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

