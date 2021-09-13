China's Zhejiang upgrades emergency response to Typhoon Chanthu to highest level

Xinhua) 14:45, September 13, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2021 shows high waves brought by Typhoon Chanthu near Dongsha scenic area of Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. East China's Zhejiang Province has upgraded its emergency response to Typhoon Chanthu to the highest level, closing schools as well as suspending air and rail services in several cities. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)