China's Zhejiang upgrades emergency response to Typhoon Chanthu to highest level
(Xinhua) 14:45, September 13, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2021 shows high waves brought by Typhoon Chanthu near Dongsha scenic area of Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. East China's Zhejiang Province has upgraded its emergency response to Typhoon Chanthu to the highest level, closing schools as well as suspending air and rail services in several cities. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
