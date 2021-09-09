China to strengthen disaster prevention against incoming typhoons

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Wednesday urged close monitoring of two incoming typhoons to the country's southern and southeastern regions.

The headquarters issued a notice to Hainan, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi and Zhejiang for countermeasures against the incoming tropical storms Conson and Chanthu.

Conson, the 13th of the year, packing a gale of 25 meters per second, is forecasted to make landfall or passing the southeastern coast of Hainan on next Monday, while the 14th typhoon, Chanthu, packing winds of up to 58 meters per second at its center, is expected to approach the southeastern coast of Taiwan on Thursday.

Heavy rainfalls are expected to hit sea areas and coastal regions of south China and southeast China.

The authorities also warned of possible disasters including floods, landslides and urban waterlogging caused by the typhoons in relevant parts of the country, urging stepped-up efforts for disaster prevention.

