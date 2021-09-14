Shanghai suspends classes due to Typhoon Chanthu

Xinhua) 09:17, September 14, 2021

A student wearing a raincoat leaves a primary school in Huangpu District, east China's Shanghai, Sept. 13, 2021. Shanghai has ordered kindergartens, primary and high schools to suspend classes from Monday afternoon to Tuesday as the city braces for heavy rains and strong winds due to Typhoon Chanthu. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

