Home>>
Ministry warns of rainstorms, flooding as Typhoon Chanthu looms
(Xinhua) 10:44, September 14, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Rainstorms triggered by Typhoon Chanthu will lash east China's Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai from Monday to Wednesday, the Ministry of Water Resources warned Monday.
The ministry on Monday launched Level-IV emergency response for floods and sent three work teams to assist local flood relief.
Moving northwest at a speed of five to 10 km per hour, Chanthu will linger over waters near the mouth of the Yangtze River on Tuesday and Wednesday before moving northeast and weakening on Wednesday night, according to the National Meteorological Center.
China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with level I being the most severe.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai suspends classes due to Typhoon Chanthu
- China's Zhejiang upgrades emergency response to Typhoon Chanthu to highest level
- Classes suspended, transportation hit as China's Zhejiang upgrades typhoon response
- China's Zhejiang, Shanghai brace for Typhoon Chanthu
- China to strengthen disaster prevention against incoming typhoons
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.