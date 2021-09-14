Ministry warns of rainstorms, flooding as Typhoon Chanthu looms

Xinhua) 10:44, September 14, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Rainstorms triggered by Typhoon Chanthu will lash east China's Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai from Monday to Wednesday, the Ministry of Water Resources warned Monday.

The ministry on Monday launched Level-IV emergency response for floods and sent three work teams to assist local flood relief.

Moving northwest at a speed of five to 10 km per hour, Chanthu will linger over waters near the mouth of the Yangtze River on Tuesday and Wednesday before moving northeast and weakening on Wednesday night, according to the National Meteorological Center.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with level I being the most severe.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)