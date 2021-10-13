Home>>
Suspects caught in Hong Kong speedboat smuggling raids
(People's Daily App) 10:13, October 13, 2021
Over 300 suspects have been arrested in a series of operations targeting gangs using high-powered speedboats to smuggle contraband to the Chinese mainland from Hong Kong.
