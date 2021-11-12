Hong Kong's M+ Museum holds preview of opening displays

Ecns.cn) 14:10, November 12, 2021

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021, shows the M+ Museum in West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The M+ Museum, billed as "Asia's first global museum of contemporary visual culture" located in West Kowloon Cultural District of Hong Kong, held a preview of the opening displays on Thursday. The museum’s opening displays included six thematic exhibitions drawn from different areas of strength in the M+ Collections, featuring visual artworks, moving image works, design objects, architectural projects and archival items from M+ Collections, which the museum has been building since 2012.

Told through individual and collective histories, "Hong Kong: Here and Beyond" captures the city’s transformation from the post-war decades to the present day. Things, Spaces, Interactions presents more than 500 examples of furniture, architecture, graphic arts, and other design objects that have had a profound influence in Asia and across the globe over the last 70 years. The artists and artworks presented in Individuals, Networks, Expressions form a complex web of connections.

The M+ Museum has 33 exhibition halls covering around 17,000 square meters, making it the biggest museum in Hong Kong.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)