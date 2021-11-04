Hong Kong exhibition eyes splendor of traditional colors on antiques

Ecns.cn) 10:58, November 04, 2021

An imperial yellow clothing with dragon ornamentation is displayed at an exhibition in Hong Kong, focusing on the splendor of traditional colors on Chinese cultural relics, Nov.3, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The exhibition this time selected over 300 Chinese cultural relics collected by Hong Kong Museum of Art, presenting visitors with a visual feast.

