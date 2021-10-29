Hong Kong legislature resumes normal after enactment of national security law: LegCo president

Xinhua) 09:50, October 29, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo) has resumed normal after the enactment of the Hong Kong national security law, said Andrew Leung, president of the LegCo of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Leung made the remarks at the LegCo President's end-of-session press conference held on Thursday.

Leung believes that as the LegCo regain smooth operation, members can now fully express their opinions and various matters regarding economic development and people's livelihood can be dealt with efficiently.

"I believe this is what the Hong Kong people would like to see," He said.

In the current LegCo session, 124 out of 128 bills tabled by the HKSAR government had been passed, 50 percent more than that in the previous two sessions.

