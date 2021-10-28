Seven autumn trade fairs open in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 10:30, October 28, 2021

An exhibitor introduces the multi-functional smart lamppost at the International ICT Expo, Hong Kong, Oct.27, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)

Seven autumn trade fairs, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened on Wednesday, showcasing a range of cutting-edge tech products, solutions, services and intelligence.

Held in the form of "physical + online," fairs featured more than 1,700 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions. The physical fairs will run until Oct. 30 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center and the online fairs will run until Nov. 6.

