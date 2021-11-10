Hong Kong intangible cultural heritage debuts at 4th CIIE

Ecns.cn) 15:45, November 10, 2021

The photo shows the Hong Kong Intangible Heritage Pavilion built by imitating a matshed theater, at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

The fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is underway at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Hong Kong intangible cultural heritage was unveiled for the first time at the expo, including theater-building techniques, lion head tie-making and Chinese style gowns. Visitors can experience the cultural charm of Hong Kong at close quarters.

