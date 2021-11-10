Home>>
A look at 4th CIIE
(Xinhua) 09:13, November 10, 2021
A staff member promotes personal decoration products via livestreaming at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2021. Lots of exhibitors at the 4th CIIE resort to livestreaming promotion at their booths to attract on-line buyers for items displayed on-site. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
