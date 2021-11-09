Home>>
Jiangnan at CIIE: What is the best tasting food in the world?
(People's Daily Online) 19:33, November 09, 2021
What do three-times spicy nuclear fire noodles taste like? How many different flavors can chocolate have? The ongoing 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) might get you closer to the answer.
Covering an area of 90,000 square meters, the Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area of the CIIE has brought together over 1,000 companies from nearly 100 countries, 30 of which are Fortune 500 companies, creating a paradise for foodies to satisfy their every appetite. Let's follow a reporter from People's Daily Online to search for some of the world's best tasting foods.
