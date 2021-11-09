CIIE able to create value for participating exhibitors: Danish ambassador

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is able to create value for participating exhibitors, Danish Ambassador to China Thomas Østrup Møller said during a recent interview with People’s Daily Online.

Danish Ambassador to China Thomas Østrup Møller tastes food at the fourth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photo/Courtesy of the Confederation of Danish Industry and Food Nation)

As the first dedicated import exhibition globally, the CIIE has yielded fruitful outcomes during its past three expos. The fourth CIIE is being held online and offline in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, attracting nearly 3,000 businesses from 127 countries and regions.

This year marks the fourth consecutive year that Denmark is represented at the Expo. A record high number of Danish companies are participating at CIIE. The total floor area for Denmark's national pavilion this year represents a combined 500 square meters, making it the largest Danish pavilion the country has had at any previous CIIE, both in terms of its size and the number of participants. Thirty-one companies are attending the Danish national pavilion, with other companies are also attending with their own independent exhibition space.

“CIIE provides a good opportunity for exposure. For many, it is also an efficient way of introducing their brands and products to the Chinese market and to expand existing sales,” said the ambassador. “This year, at the Danish pavilion, we have tried to display the entire Danish value chain within food and agriculture, from cookies and sweets, to meat, seafood, dairy, nutritional food and technology.”

Bilateral trade between China and Denmark remains vibrant despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Statistics Denmark, in the first half of 2021, the bilateral trade volume between the two countries was 8.45 billion US dollars, representing a year-on-year increase of 19.4 percent.

Møller noted that China is a key player globally, and an important partner for Denmark. “Bilateral trade continues to grow because Denmark and China have many joint interests. Not least on a sustainable green transition where both Denmark and China have set ambitious goals,” he explained.

“China is therefore an important trading partner and an important destination for Danish investments and makes up the 5th largest export market for Denmark,” he added.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)