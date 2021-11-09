Home>>
'City Parlors' show Chinese elements at 4th CIIE
(Ecns.cn) 14:42, November 09, 2021
A visitor poses for a group photo with the three-dimensional shell sculpture “Kylin” in Dalian Pavilion of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
The fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off Thursday night in Shanghai. Provinces and cities across the China welcomed guests in the form of "City Parlors," showcasing Chinese elements.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CIIE key channel for global trade cooperation
- CIIE’s cultural and art section offers a feast for the eyes with its artistic masterpieces
- Greenland Group’s permanent trading platform turns items exhibited at CIIE into commodities
- New Zealand's Fonterra committed to sustainability at CIIE stage
- Trade in Services Exhibition Area of 4th CIIE
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.