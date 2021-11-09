'City Parlors' show Chinese elements at 4th CIIE

Ecns.cn) 14:42, November 09, 2021

A visitor poses for a group photo with the three-dimensional shell sculpture “Kylin” in Dalian Pavilion of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

The fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off Thursday night in Shanghai. Provinces and cities across the China welcomed guests in the form of "City Parlors," showcasing Chinese elements.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)