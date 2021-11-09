CIIE’s cultural and art section offers a feast for the eyes with its artistic masterpieces

People's Daily Online) 13:16, November 09, 2021

A visitor takes a photo of a painting by Italian artistic master Amedeo Modigliani at the cultural relics and art display center during the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Nov. 8, 2021. The last time the artwork was publicly displayed was in 1973. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

The CIIE has for the first time established a cultural relics and art section to provide viewers an opportunity to relish globally-renowned masterpieces, with works from artists such as Claude Monet, Zhang Daqian and Yayoi Kusama being exhibited there. Major auction houses also made their debuts at the expo.

The special section has an exhibition area of more than 1,200 square meters, and is expected to see the participation of 20 organizations from 11 countries and regions around the world.

