Home>>
CIIE’s cultural and art section offers a feast for the eyes with its artistic masterpieces
(People's Daily Online) 13:16, November 09, 2021
The CIIE has for the first time established a cultural relics and art section to provide viewers an opportunity to relish globally-renowned masterpieces, with works from artists such as Claude Monet, Zhang Daqian and Yayoi Kusama being exhibited there. Major auction houses also made their debuts at the expo.
The special section has an exhibition area of more than 1,200 square meters, and is expected to see the participation of 20 organizations from 11 countries and regions around the world.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CIIE key channel for global trade cooperation
- Greenland Group’s permanent trading platform turns items exhibited at CIIE into commodities
- New Zealand's Fonterra committed to sustainability at CIIE stage
- Trade in Services Exhibition Area of 4th CIIE
- “Flawless” 2.5-meter-tall 3D seamless knitted dress draws the limelight at 4th CIIE
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.