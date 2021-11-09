New Zealand's Fonterra committed to sustainability at CIIE stage

Xinhua) 09:57, November 09, 2021

WELLINGTON, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand's largest company Fonterra is committed to sustainability at the CIIE stage, a company representative told Xinhua in a recent virtual interview.

Dairy company Fonterra, responsible for approximately 30 percent of the world's dairy exports, is a fourth-time participant at the China International Import Expo (CIIE). The company utilizes the CIIE platform to showcase its new range of products and services through its commitment to sustainability.

Teh-Han Chow, CEO of Fonterra Greater China, said that the CIIE is an excellent opportunity to share the New Zealand story and talk about sustainability.

According to Chow, China has become Fonterra's largest market in its global business. It now represented one-third of the company's international business.

Chow believed that the CIIE has enabled the company to play its role in promoting the trade relations between China and New Zealand and as a platform to fulfil its social responsibility.

This year at the CIIE, Fonterra is working with local partners in the baking industry on recycling programs to promote environmental protection.

The company is also debuting its low carbon footprint products and services, such as its carbon zero organic butter, along with its premium grass-fed dairy products at the CIIE to help achieve low-emission social responsibilities.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)