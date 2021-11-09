Provincial culture displays at 4th CIIE

November 09, 2021

A visitor walks by tea bricks from central China's Hubei Province while visiting the China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2021. The ongoing 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

