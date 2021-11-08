French cheese giant BEL's Pom'Potes signs €100 million purchase letter of intent at 4th CIIE

People's Daily Online) 16:36, November 08, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2021 shows the signing ceremony during the forum held by Orient International Holding Co., Ltd at the 4th CIIE. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Pom'Potes, a brand of the French cheese giant BEL Group, signed a €100 million purchase Letter of Intent (LOI) with Shanghai Textile Group International Logistics and Shanghai Yifeng Trading Co., Ltd. on November 7 at the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE).

According to the LOI, Yifeng stated its intent to purchase €100 million worth of Pom'Potes products from BEL Group during the period from 2022 to 2026, and will appoint Shanghai Fangji Supply Chain Management Co., a subsidiary of Shanghai Textile International Logistics, as their exclusive supply chain partner.

The LOI was signed at a forum organized by Orient International Holding Co., Ltd, the parent company of Shanghai Textile Group International Logistics. Held on the sidelines of the 4th CIIE, the forum invited special guests, including François Blanc, agricultural counsellor of the French embassy in China, to share their insights on the "Green Economy and Sustainable Development."

Initiated in 2018, the CIIE is the world's first dedicated import exhibition. This year's CIIE kicked off in Shanghai on Nov. 5, with a total of 58 countries and three international organizations attending the online country exhibitions held during the event. Nearly 3,000 businesses from 127 countries and regions are attending the offline exhibition, covering an area of 366,000 square meters.

