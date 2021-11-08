Home>>
Highlights of Automobile Exhibition Area of CIIE
(Xinhua) 09:36, November 08, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2021 shows a Toyota electric car displayed at the Automobile Exhibition Area of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Hou Dongtao)
