Monday, November 08, 2021

Highlights of Automobile Exhibition Area of CIIE

(Xinhua) 09:36, November 08, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2021 shows a Toyota electric car displayed at the Automobile Exhibition Area of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Hou Dongtao)


