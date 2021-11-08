Peruvian alpaca dolls make a hit in China via CIIE

Xinhua) 09:20, November 08, 2021

Ma Yuxia prepares alpaca-fur stuffed toys to be displayed at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the Peru Import Pavillon of the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 15, 2021. At the first CIIE, Ma Yuxia, who had worked in South America after graduating from university, introduced the plush alpaca-fur stuffed toys made by Peruvian craftsmen into the Chinese market. Ma and her Peruvian business partner rented a booth of merely nine square meters at the first CIIE to display and promote these toys. Their alpaca dolls were quickly sold out, encouraging Ma and her Peruvian business partner to set up their own brand "Warmpaca." Their brand has now entered shopping malls in many Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, and has forged cooperation with three family workshops of about 60 artisans in Peru. At the 4th CIIE, Ma's booth expanded fourfold. Having participated in the CIIE for four consecutive years, Ma and her business partner gained access to the Chinese market with these cute little "alpacas" and other traditional hand-made fluffy dolls. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

