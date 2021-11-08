Home>>
In pics: Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products Exhibition Area of 4th CIIE
(Xinhua) 09:00, November 08, 2021
A visitor walks past the booth of pharmaceutical giant MSD at the Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products Exhibition Area of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
