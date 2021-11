We Are China

Visitors enjoy performance at 4th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:26, November 08, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2021 shows a dragon dance performed at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

