Over 150,000 square meters of exhibition area booked in advance for 5th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:17, November 08, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Exhibition area measuring more than 150,000 square meters has been booked for the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled next year, according to the latest statistics.

A total of 50 enterprises and institutions signed up for the 5th CIIE on Saturday during the ongoing 4th CIIE in Shanghai.

"We have already started planning the 5th CIIE exhibition, and hope to bring surprise again next year," said Aria Yan, head of marketing at Swarovski Crystal Business, Greater China.

"As an active participant and firm supporter of CIIE, we hope to welcome more opportunities for display, dialogue and cooperation on this platform of exchange and integration," said Will Song, global senior vice president and China chairman of Johnson &Johnson.

The preparations for the 5th CIIE are well underway, with active registrations from global exhibitors, according to the organizers.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)