World-renowned artworks shine at 4th CIIE

November 08, 2021

People visit the booth of Christie's during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2021. The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has for the first time established a cultural relics and art section. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- A newly-opened cultural relics and art section at the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) has provided Chinese collectors an opportunity to relish globally-renowned masterpieces, with works of legendary artists such as Claude Monet, Zhang Daqian and Yayoi Kusama exhibited there.

The special section has attracted 20 overseas agencies from 11 countries and regions, including world-renowned auction houses such as Sotheby's and Christie's.

Rebecca Yang, Chairman of Christie's China, said that of the eight masterpieces they selected for the fourth CIIE, five can be purchased duty-free, which is a favorable policy for both collectors and the auction house.

Yang added that the CIIE has opened up new ideas for Christie's to explore innovation and development in China.

During the ongoing expo scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, each exhibitor selling artworks, collectibles and antiquities can enjoy the preferential policy of exempted import duty, import value-added tax and consumption tax on no more than five pieces.

A visitor takes photo of an artwork during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Nathan Drahi, managing director of Sotheby's Asia, said the CIIE has become an important window for multinational enterprises to introduce high-quality products and services to Chinese consumers.

Jiang Mingwei, general manager of Shanghai Free Trade Zone International Culture Investment and Development Co., Ltd., said the company as a strategic partner of the expo bureau, has provided a one-stop service for the smooth customs clearance of artworks.

He added that in addition to promoting trade in goods, the expo has also built a platform for people-to-people exchanges.

In addition to the original artworks, the cultural relics and art section also displays derivatives of well-known overseas IP such as the Louvre and the British Museum.

"The development of cultural and creative industries and the popularization of museums and galleries have made artworks more acceptable to the public," Sotheby's stated.

A visitor takes photo of an artwork at the booth of Sotheby's during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Alfilo Brands, a consumer products company with exclusive rights to many art and cultural properties including the British Museum, has created a series of dazzling cultural and creative products together with the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Shanghai Museum. These products are currently on display at the fourth CIIE.

Staff at Alfilo's booth said they look forward to bringing diversified experience for Chinese consumers through this open and inclusive global platform.

Jiang Xuheng, vice general manager of Alifish, Alibaba Group's innovative entertainment arm, said that the realization of the commercial value of IP has gradually achieved sustained growth, attributing this growth to the development of the content industry and the strengthening of intellectual property protection.

In recent years, cultural and creative products that combine overseas cultural IP with Chinese traditional intangible handicraft culture have become very popular among young consumers, and the charm of cultural exchange has become increasingly prominent, Jiang added.

