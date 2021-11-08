Home>>
In pics: cultural relics and art section at CIIE
(Xinhua) 09:29, November 08, 2021
Visitors walk by an artwork during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2021. The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has for the first time established a cultural relics and art section. Major auction houses made their debuts at the fourth iteration of the expo in the hope of attracting Chinese collectors. The special section has an exhibition area of more than 1,200 square meters and hosts 178 exhibits with a total estimated value of 2.35 billion yuan (about 367 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
