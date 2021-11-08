Highlights of consumer Goods Exhibition Area at 4th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:22, November 08, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2021 shows the booth of toy giant LEGO Group at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

