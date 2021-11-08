Intelligent plastic bottle recycling machine seen at 4th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:25, November 08, 2021

A staff member demonstrates how to use an intelligent plastic bottle recycling machine at the Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2021. The intelligent plastic bottle recycling machine at Danone booth can recycle plastic bottles thrown away by visitors and turns them into soft fabrics. Fabrics made from 16 bottles can make a coat. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

