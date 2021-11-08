Languages

In pics: Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Consumer Goods exhibition areas at 4th CIIE

(People's Daily Online) 10:36, November 08, 2021
Table tennis world champion Li Xiaoxia (L) and a visitor play table tennis against the Omron Forpheus table tennis-playing robot at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 16. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

