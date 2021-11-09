War-torn countries explore Chinese market through import expo

-- After Afghan businessman Ali Faiz first showcased the woolen carpets at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) last year, the pieces raised interest among Chinese customers, and the orders he received brought income to Afghan families.

-- Like the woolen carpet makers in Afghanistan, businessmen from Syria, a country that has also suffered war and turmoil in recent years, are also exploring the Chinese market. The Dakka Kadima factory in Syria, which has a history of nearly 100 years, has found its market in China after participating in the CIIE.

-- The fourth CIIE attracted nearly 3,000 companies from 127 countries and regions, including 33 least developed countries. The annual fair has become a significant platform for foreign companies to boost exports to the massive Chinese market.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- At a 20-square-meter booth displaying delicate hand-made carpets at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Afghan businessman Ali Faiz promoted the woolen commodities for his country fellows, hoping to improve their livelihoods via the Chinese market.

It was the second time he attended the expo, the world's first import-themed national fair in Shanghai. He brought over 70 carpets to the booth for sale and promotion.

"A lot of the logistics stopped, and we shipped the goods to a third country and then to China," said Faiz, who stocked about 3 tonnes of commodities for the expo, which opened last Thursday and will last until Wednesday.

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2021 shows a booth displaying handmade woolen carpets from Afghanistan during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

The carpets come from more than a dozen towns in central and northern Afghanistan. It takes four people eight months to complete the weaving of each large one. And the sales of a large wool carpet can support a regular family for nearly a year in this war-torn country.

For these reasons, Faiz continues his participation in the expo despite difficulties. "When I bring the carpets here, I also bring the hope of people in my hometown with me," said Faiz.

To attract Chinese customers, some carpets also have Chinese cultural elements, such as the design of Chinese peony flowers.

Ali Faiz (R), a carpet merchant from Afghanistan, is seen at his booth at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Yu)

"The carpets are really of high quality and in line with our Chinese aesthetics," said a female Chinese customer, who came to know the booth through media reports and came to buy two pieces, one for herself and one for her friend.

Like the woolen carpet makers in Afghanistan, businessmen from Syria, a country that has also suffered war and turmoil in recent years, are also exploring the Chinese market through the CIIE.

Not far from the Afghan carpet booth, Aleppo soaps from Syria are neatly placed. Syrians bring this traditional commodity into China with the help of the CIIE's platform.

The centuries-old soap industry in the country was hit hard by the war, and many ancient soap shops were bombed.

Photo taken on Nov. 8, 2021 shows a staff member arranging soaps from Syria at the booth of Dakka Kadima during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Fortunately, the Dakka Kadima factory, which has a history of nearly 100 years, has found its market in China.

"After participating in the second CIIE, our washing products, such as the soaps, quickly entered China's shopping malls, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms," said Tarek Alshayb, head of Dakka Kadima China. At present, the sales volume in the China accounts for 25 percent of the company's total sales in the overseas market.

Rose essential oil from Damascus is also present at the import expo. Roula Ali-Adeeb, founder of the BioCham company, recalled her difficult years: a shipment of goods worth 200,000 euros was affected due to sanctions, and militants broke into the factory and kidnapped employees.

A visitor checks a Syrian essential oil product during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

In 2017, just as the company was in a difficult situation, several orders from China became the biggest source of revenue for the company that year. In 2018 and 2019, her continuous participation in the CIIE strengthened her determination to explore the Chinese market. Roula Ali-Adeeb expects to make progress "step by step" through the CIIE platform.

"Personally speaking, I have studied and worked in China for seven years, and the country has offered me educational and entrepreneurial opportunities," Faiz said.

"I have received bunches of attention and warmth at the CIIE and in China," Faiz said.

He also hoped that bilateral trade between Afghanistan and China would continue developing, and more specialty products from Afghanistan would be exported to China.

