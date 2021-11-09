Languages

Tuesday, November 09, 2021

Exciting products at CIIE push boundaries, wow attendees

(Xinhua) 08:15, November 09, 2021

 

We have found some unique products that might surprise you at the ongoing fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE). There is more than meets the eye to these exciting exhibits, and one is an absolute gem!

 

