Home>>
Beijing 2022 mascots seen at 4th CIIE
(Xinhua) 09:32, November 09, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2021 shows the mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Bing Dwen Dwen (R) and the mascot of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Shuey Rhon Rhon at the booth of Toyota during the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CIIE pools strength for jointly building open world economy
- Fourth CIIE highlighted by new products, technologies
- A tour of "Fire" in the ski season
- War-torn countries explore Chinese market through import expo
- Foreign experts, business leaders regard CIIE as conducive to opportunities, global economic recovery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.