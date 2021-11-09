Beijing 2022 mascots seen at 4th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:32, November 09, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2021 shows the mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Bing Dwen Dwen (R) and the mascot of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Shuey Rhon Rhon at the booth of Toyota during the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

