Close-up view of Syrian products at 4th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:18, November 09, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 8, 2021 shows a Syrian exhibitor's booth at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

