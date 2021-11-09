People visit booths of global businesses attending CIIE

People learns about audio equipment at the booth of Pequod Acoustics during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2021. Pequod Acoustics takes part in the CIIE for the first time. The 4th CIIE kicked off on Nov. 5 and will last till Nov. 10, attracting over 3,000 businesses from 127 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

