Home>>
People visit booths of global businesses attending CIIE
(Xinhua) 09:10, November 09, 2021
People learns about audio equipment at the booth of Pequod Acoustics during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2021. Pequod Acoustics takes part in the CIIE for the first time. The 4th CIIE kicked off on Nov. 5 and will last till Nov. 10, attracting over 3,000 businesses from 127 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- War-torn countries explore Chinese market through import expo
- Foreign experts, business leaders regard CIIE as conducive to opportunities, global economic recovery
- Exciting products at CIIE push boundaries, wow attendees
- French cheese giant BEL's Pom'Potes signs €100 million purchase letter of intent at 4th CIIE
- In pics: Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Consumer Goods exhibition areas at 4th CIIE
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.