Home>>
Trade in Services Exhibition Area of 4th CIIE
(Xinhua) 09:39, November 09, 2021
Visitors tour the Trade in Services Exhibition Area of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2021. The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) has drawn over 300 businesses from over 50 countries and regions at its Trade in Services Exhibition Area. (Xinhua/Xu Liang)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.