Trade in Services Exhibition Area of 4th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:39, November 09, 2021

Visitors tour the Trade in Services Exhibition Area of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2021. The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) has drawn over 300 businesses from over 50 countries and regions at its Trade in Services Exhibition Area. (Xinhua/Xu Liang)

