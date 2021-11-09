People visit "CIIE Fair" on Nanjing Road pedestrian walkway in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:09, November 09, 2021

People buy products while visiting the "CIIE Fair" on the Nanjing Road pedestrian walkway in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2021. The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)