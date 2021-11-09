We Are China

“Flawless” 2.5-meter-tall 3D seamless knitted dress draws the limelight at 4th CIIE

People's Daily Online) 09:33, November 09, 2021

A supersized knitted red dress has recently drawn the limelight at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE). The “flawless” 2.5-meter-tall dress was displayed to illustrate advancements in 3D seamless knitting technologies.

(Photo/Information Office of the People's Government of Qingpu District of Shanghai Municipality)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)