Italian medical waste company Newster launches on Chinese market at CIIE

ROME, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Italian manufacturer of high-tech medical waste disposal products Newster has launched on the massive Chinese market at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), within months of being certified by health and environmental agencies from the country.

The Rimini-based company develops products that can safely dispose of medical waste that may carry viruses and bacteria, without the need for incineration. For years, the company has been focused on Asian markets -- around a quarter of its sales are in Indonesia, for example -- although it has only recently begun to focus on China.

Once the company had the required certifications, it immediately registered for the 4th CIIE, which runs from Nov. 5-10.

"The expo is an important step for our company and being a participant this year has been a priority," Marco Pericoli, the company's technical director, told Xinhua.

Pericoli's trip to attend the expo in person requires coronavirus quarantine on arrival in China, and self-isolation on returning to Italy.

"This is our first approach to the Chinese market and we wanted to do it right," Pericoli said. "It was worth the extra effort for me to be at the expo personally."

Newster's machines sterilize medical waste in a more environmentally friendly and low-risk way than those that use incineration methods, which is particularly relevant amid the increased health risks created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pericoli said.

The company hopes to raise its profile at the CIIE, and eventually find a local partner that will assist Newster in gaining a foothold in the complex Chinese market.

Pericoli said the company will continue to focus on Asia in general as it operates in a total of 43 countries -- but China has the potential to be the company's largest market by far.

"If things develop as we hope, China could end up representing 50 or 60 percent of our total sales in a few years," he said. "If that happens it will have started with this year's regulatory certifications and our presence at CIIE."

