U.S. agricultural enterprises team up to tap Chinese market

Xinhua) 09:24, November 10, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) organized 13 member firms to participate in the ongoing fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the USSEC has participated in the expo. During this year's import expo, it held contract or agreement signing events online and offline for three U.S. companies, including CHS Inc., and four Chinese companies, including Jiusan Group.

The number of U.S. exhibitors in the CIIE this year came in at some 200, a record number. Notably, U.S. agricultural companies are teaming up to tap the Chinese market.

In the Food and Agricultural Products section of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the booths of USSEC, U.S. Grains Council, and USA Dry Pea &Lentil Council are concentrated in the same area, displaying various food and agricultural products.

"We provide services as our members need them," said Zhang Xiaoping, director of the Greater China Region, USSEC.

The current U.S. soybean exports to China have emerged from a grim situation following the U.S.-initiated trade frictions, with the volume of U.S. soybean exports to China this year expected to exceed that of the last, Zhang noted.

"As China's urbanization progresses and people who have been lifted out of poverty join the consumer force, there will be growing demands in the Chinese market, which indicates an excellent opportunity for U.S. agricultural companies," Zhang said.

"Over the decades, we have built a close and mutually beneficial partnership with the Chinese industry, and there is no reason why this relationship should not be strengthened and expanded," Zhang added.

This year is the first time the USA Dry Pea &Lentil Council has participated in the CIIE. The association has more than 1,000 member companies, with customers spread across China.

"Dry peas and lentils are rich in high-quality protein, dietary fiber and other nutrients. They provide more choices for Chinese consumers who pursue a healthy diet," said Lucy Dai, China Representative of USA Dry Pea &Lentil Council, adding that she looks forward to meeting more Chinese food companies and professionals through the expo.

The U.S. State of Idaho has set up a booth at the expo. Tara Qu, chief representative of the China Office of the State of Idaho, said the state is promoting the products of a dairy company, a fruit farm and a dry bean firm at the expo.

"Exports to China are important to our state. We want to continue to vigorously develop our economic and trade ties with China," Qu said, adding that she met dozens of Chinese importers at the expo.

"The U.S.-China economic and trade cooperation is very important. The relationship cannot be broken and it will never be broken. With the improved living standards of Chinese consumers, we are confident about the market," Qu said.

According to China's customs data, the total trade between China and the U.S. amounted to 3.95 trillion yuan (about 618 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of this year, up 23.4 percent year on year.

