Interview: Dynamic Chinese market offers great trade opportunities, says Mexican trade leader

Xinhua) 09:57, November 10, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese market offers "a great opportunity" for Mexican producers, and the Asian country's rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic makes it even more attractive, Director General of the Mexican Foreign Trade Council Fernando Ruiz Huarte told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Ruiz highlighted the role played by the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai on Nov. 5-10, in spurring international trade, especially for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

"It is very important for us to promote Mexican companies at the CIIE," Ruiz said, adding that Mexico plans to introduce food, beverage and agricultural products to the Chinese market.

Those products include cocoa, the basis for making chocolate, Ruiz said. "Mexico is the birthplace of cocoa" and home to "major cocoa producers."

Most Mexican companies have been participating in the CIIE remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are looking forward to reaching agreements with Chinese importers.

Many Mexican business people "believe that even by participating virtually, they will be able to reach agreements because the mechanism help (Chinese) companies meet Mexican producers and establish relationship between them," he said.

The expo also helps boost the business of small and medium-sized enterprises, which has started to reap the benefits from the past three editions, he noted.

He explained the role of the foreign trade council is to make advices for companies on sales terms, and provide logistics service.

"We are very hopeful that the CIIE ... will bring great results for us," he said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)