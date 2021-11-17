Order in Hong Kong restored with a turn for better: CPC resolution

Xinhua) 10:21, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) released on Tuesday said the order in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has been restored with a turn for the better ensured in the region.

After their return to the motherland, Hong Kong and Macao were reincorporated into the national governance system and embarked on a broad path of complementarity and common development with other parts of the country, the resolution said.

The practice of One Country, Two Systems has been a resounding success, according to the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

However, due to a variety of complicated factors both at home and abroad, anti-China activities aimed at destabilizing Hong Kong ran rampant for a period of time, posing serious challenges to Hong Kong.

Based on its assessment of the situation, the CPC Central Committee adopted a series of measures which address both the symptoms and root causes of relevant issues and have helped to restore order in Hong Kong and ensure a turn for the better in the region.

All this has laid a solid foundation for advancing law-based governance in Hong Kong and Macao and for securing steady and continued success of the One Country, Two Systems policy, the resolution said.

The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

